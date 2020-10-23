New offerings are coming to Motor Mile

RADFORD - Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway is getting an operations makeover, which will mean expanded entertainment offerings for fans in 2021.

On Thursday, the track near Radford announced a multiyear agreement with the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience in which the latter organization will assume control of venue operations.

Track owner David Hagan said in a phone interview that the five-year lease with a five-year renewal has been in the works since January. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the entire 2020 racing schedule, but they were still able to broker the deal with RWRE president and CEO Mark Ebert.

“I think he’s in a position to bring new life to it,” said Hagan, who also co-owns Calfee Park. “Obviously, for the last four or five years, we’ve been very focused on baseball, and I just think it’s a really good opportunity. It will allow the speedway to stay open.

“Quite honestly, I think he’ll do a much better job with it than we’ve done.”

RWRE is the largest racing school in the country, offering NASCAR-style driving experiences at more than 80 tracks in North America. Fans take a class that lasts between 45 minutes and an hour before turning laps behind the wheel of a late model car.