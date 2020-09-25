Calendar
Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Drive in Bingo
12 games of Bingo, $5 per car — everyone in the car ages 5 and up can play. Games will be played through vehicle FM stereo. Highlighters provided if needed. Turn off engine after parking and keep headlights off during Bingo. Honk if you have a bingo and turn on hazard lights. Each parking area will have a worker to assist. Masks required to use the restroom, otherwise remain participants should remain in their vehicles at all times.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Family Fun Night
CHILL and FRESH are hosting a drive-in movie. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Movie starts at 8:30 p.m. in the Franklin County High School parking lot. Due to safety concerns restrooms will not be provided. Due to social distancing there is a maximum attendance limit.
Fish Fry
Hot fish and pound cake will be available at Mitchell’s Store in Sontag starting at 11 a.m. Event sponsored by Sontag Snow-Creek Community Center.
Moonshine Memories ... Old & New
See vintage vehicles and visit a later-model car corral from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4087 Snow Creek Road. There will be prizes for vehicle owners, raffles and items for sale. Buddy’s BBQ will offer food and drink. Visits to the mini-museum on site will require a mask and social distancing. Admission is free; however, donations are encouraged to help support the Franklin County Historical Society. Call 483-1890 for more information.
Open Door Community Church
Church will be open for prayer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to come and pray for the healing of our nation in support of Franklin Graham and his prayer march in Washington, D.C.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
Red Cross Blood Drive
Cool Branch Rescue Squad, 3060 Smith Mountain Road in Penhook, 1 to 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Red Cross Blood Drive
Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge, 2233 South Main St., Rocky Mount, noon to 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10
Fall 2020 We Care ATV Ride
Join the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office starting from Park Ridge Subdivision just off the Blue Ridge Parkway near/at milepost 148. Ride will begin around 10 a.m. Organizers are asking everyone to be unloaded and fueled by 9:30 a.m. This ATV ride is free, but we ask for donations as 100% of all funds raised support We Care of Franklin County whose mission is to help needy families in the county.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31
Trunk or Treat
At Rocky Mount Baptist Church from 5 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing will be in place including face masks. For more information call 483-2641.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!