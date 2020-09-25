 Skip to main content
Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Drive in Bingo

12 games of Bingo, $5 per car — everyone in the car ages 5 and up can play. Games will be played through vehicle FM stereo. Highlighters provided if needed. Turn off engine after parking and keep headlights off during Bingo. Honk if you have a bingo and turn on hazard lights. Each parking area will have a worker to assist. Masks required to use the restroom, otherwise remain participants should remain in their vehicles at all times.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Family Fun Night

CHILL and FRESH are hosting a drive-in movie. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Movie starts at 8:30 p.m. in the Franklin County High School parking lot. Due to safety concerns restrooms will not be provided. Due to social distancing there is a maximum attendance limit.

Fish Fry

Hot fish and pound cake will be available at Mitchell’s Store in Sontag starting at 11 a.m. Event sponsored by Sontag Snow-Creek Community Center.

Moonshine Memories ... Old & New

See vintage vehicles and visit a later-model car corral from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4087 Snow Creek Road. There will be prizes for vehicle owners, raffles and items for sale. Buddy’s BBQ will offer food and drink. Visits to the mini-museum on site will require a mask and social distancing. Admission is free; however, donations are encouraged to help support the Franklin County Historical Society. Call 483-1890 for more information.

Open Door Community Church

Church will be open for prayer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to come and pray for the healing of our nation in support of Franklin Graham and his prayer march in Washington, D.C.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Red Cross Blood Drive

Cool Branch Rescue Squad, 3060 Smith Mountain Road in Penhook, 1 to 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Red Cross Blood Drive

Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge, 2233 South Main St., Rocky Mount, noon to 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

Fall 2020 We Care ATV Ride

Join the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office starting from Park Ridge Subdivision just off the Blue Ridge Parkway near/at milepost 148. Ride will begin around 10 a.m. Organizers are asking everyone to be unloaded and fueled by 9:30 a.m. This ATV ride is free, but we ask for donations as 100% of all funds raised support We Care of Franklin County whose mission is to help needy families in the county.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31

Trunk or Treat

At Rocky Mount Baptist Church from 5 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing will be in place including face masks. For more information call 483-2641.

