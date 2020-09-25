Moonshine Memories ... Old & New

See vintage vehicles and visit a later-model car corral from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4087 Snow Creek Road. There will be prizes for vehicle owners, raffles and items for sale. Buddy’s BBQ will offer food and drink. Visits to the mini-museum on site will require a mask and social distancing. Admission is free; however, donations are encouraged to help support the Franklin County Historical Society. Call 483-1890 for more information.

Open Door Community Church

Church will be open for prayer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to come and pray for the healing of our nation in support of Franklin Graham and his prayer march in Washington, D.C.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Red Cross Blood Drive

Cool Branch Rescue Squad, 3060 Smith Mountain Road in Penhook, 1 to 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Red Cross Blood Drive

Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge, 2233 South Main St., Rocky Mount, noon to 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

Fall 2020 We Care ATV Ride