Poplar Forest gifted a phaeton carriage

The corporation for Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest recently announced that an anonymous donor has gifted the historic home with a phaeton carriage.

“We are incredibly grateful for this wonderful gift and sincerely appreciate the thoughtfulness of the donor who commissioned its construction for us,” said Alyson M. Ramsey, president and CEO of Poplar Forest. “Earlier this year, we were pleased to announce the completed restoration of the carriage turnaround in front of Thomas Jefferson’s octagonal retreat, thanks to the generosity of the Garden Club of Virginia. The phaeton will be a tremendous aid in the interpretation of the turnaround in addition to adding a new dimension to our tours and programs on special occasions.”

Phaetons were sporty, open carriages popular in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Drawn by one or two horses, this style of carriage was designed with a minimal, lightly sprung body atop four large wheels.