Featuring Franklin County's nature
Featuring Franklin County's nature

Male Eastern blue bird, nature photo series

Photo by RACHEL KEENER

 Photo by RACHEL KEENER

This photo of a male Eastern bluebird was taken in January in the Franklin Heights area of Rocky Mount. Photographer Rachel Keener said there were two males traveling together, who stayed around for several days feeding at the backyard feeders before moving on.

Submit your nature photos to catincreek@live.com for a chance to have them featured in The Franklin News-Post. Photos must be taken in Franklin County and must be a nature picture. Examples can include landscapes, animals, sunsets and natural flora. Submissions must include the photographer’s name, as well as when and where the photo was taken.

