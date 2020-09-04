Featuring Franklin County's nature

A zebra swallowtail was captured by Debra Hunley at her home in the Glade Hill. Hunley said the zebra swallowtails are not as common as the yellow and black tiger swallowtails seen around Franklin County.
Submit nature photos to catincreek@live.com for a chance to have them featured in The Franklin News-Post. Photos must be taken in Franklin County and must be a nature picture. Examples can include landscapes, animals, sunsets and natural flora. Submissions must include the photographer’s name, as well as when and where the photo was taken.
