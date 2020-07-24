Nominations open for 2019 Karl Martin Water Safety Award

Nominations are being sought from the public for the 2019 Karl Martin Water Safety Award presented by the Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council.
The safety council annually recognizes an individual, business or organization for outstanding contributions in advancing safety on the waters of Smith Mountain Lake.
Submitted nominations, which must be received by Aug. 1 should include the name of the nominee, how nominee has significantly contributed to water safety and over what time period as well as the name and contact information of those submitting the nomination.
Nominations can be sent via email to pmassa@ycp.edu or mailed to SML Water Safety Council, Suite 211, 400 Scruggs Road, Moneta, VA 24121.
