Beirut stamp now in circulation

For more than seven years, U.S. Marine veteran Wayne Hodges of Rocky Mount and other veterans have been working to keep the memory alive of the 241 Marines who died in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1983 from a terrorist bombing attack.
The Beirut Veterans Stamp Initiative, which has been trying to get the U.S. Postal Service to approve a commemorative stamp for several years, has moved forward without the approval of the Postal Service.
Hodges, who survived the terrorist attack, said fellow Marine veteran Bill Kibler of Washington, D.C, who also served in Beirut, discovered that a stamp design approved by the Department of Defense for postage could be sold to the public through a third party vendor.
The Beirut commemorative stamp is an official postage stamp, Hodges said, but the stamps cannot be purchased at the Post Office — only online at www.BeirutStamp.com.
“It’s not what we wanted, but it’s sort of a bittersweet victory,” said Hodges. “We want people to buy the stamps and use them to bring awareness about those who survived the terrorist attack and honor the soldiers who were killed.”
“There is an upside to this,” said Hodges. “Proceeds from the sale of the stamps will be donated to the Gold Star Mothers National Monument Foundation to help fund the Beirut monument in Jacksonville, N.C.,” the home base of the marine unit in which Hodges served.
