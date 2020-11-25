Atchue: Don't put teachers, community and students at further risk

School Boards across the country are all faced with the no-win dilemma of two realities. On one hand, we have a global pandemic that doesn’t care where you live, who you voted for or how much money you make—the Coronavirus is simply seeking hosts, and it’s finding them in heartbreaking numbers prompting many school districts to go all virtual. On the other hand, having schools go fully virtual hinders the education of our children, puts a strain on families and teachers, and exposes the most vulnerable among us. What is a school district to do?
Franklin County Public Schools started the school year with an AA/BB schedule, and also offered a fully virtual option. This means that schools have roughly only 35% of students attending each day thus enabling the ability to social distance at the CDC approved 6’ distance. In addition, face coverings are mandatory, daily temperature screenings are conducted, and cleaning and disinfecting protocols are significantly enhanced. The first 9 weeks were rough; a hybrid schedule, teaching remotely and inperson is no easy feat. Our teachers were exhausted, parents were put in the difficult position of navigating online learning for students while at home, and many students were struggling.
But, during the second 9 weeks, many teachers and families are adjusting. Teachers have been reassigned to leverage their expertise, classes have been rearranged to have core skills taught on in-person days, hot spots are being distributed to many in need, and principals have been making ‘house-calls’, and holding technology info sessions in the evening, paper packets are sent home in lieu of utilizing Chromebooks in many elementary schools. Teachers are becoming more familiar with how to teach remotely, and students are becoming more comfortable with a new way of learning.
No, it’s not ideal, but things are much better, and will continue to improve as people adapt, learn new processes, and create workarounds. Teaching and learning remotely is a huge undertaking, and we shouldn’t expect that everyone would be able to seamlessly shift over to a brand new way of teaching and learning without some bumps in the road.
On November 9th, the School Board changed all of this for next semester, and voted to adopt a 4-day a week school schedule. Safety protocols will still be in place with the key exception of the 6’ of social distancing. Beginning January 26, the distance protocol will be 3 feet, ‘when possible’, as this is the only way to accommodate the increased class sizes that the elimination of an AA/BB schedule requires.
The weather is getting colder, people are still gathering and having functions, but soon they will be inside, which has proven to be more of a catalyst for community spread.
People are still going to get together for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Data from the Virginia Department of Public Health show that the numbers for cases/hospitalizations/deaths in Franklin County are as follows: Opening Day (Sept 8) 251/8/2, School Board meeting to change schedule (Nov. 9) 1,138/40/7, the day I write this (Nov. 23) 1,450/53/13. That is at least an increase of 500% in each category in just 11 weeks.
We are all getting pandemic fatigue. It’s been a long time, and our kids have missed out on so much. I’m often told: “Kids aren’t getting sick in as high a number, or as severe as adults. So why can’t they be back in school?” That’s true, but children carry the virus and are inadvertently infecting others, and we don’t know the long term effects the virus may have on them. We need to be just as concerned about the number of teachers and staff who are getting sick, they are an equal part of this equation.
I think the School Board made a bad decision on November 9th; I know I did. There was a plan from the Administration proposed, with varying suggested changes and amendments, some including color coded VDH guidelines, some not. I thought the motion was part of the broader plan proposed by the Administration (which I supported). It was not. I voted yes on a proposal I did not, and do not support.
Therefore, I will be putting forth a motion at our next meeting on December 14th to keep all current protocols in place including the CDC protocol of 6’ of distance, remain on our AA/BB schedule, and adopt a scorecard that shows VDH Pandemic data for schools, and Franklin County Public School incident data for all to see. Now is not the time to throw caution to the wind and further risk our teachers, community and students by further opening schools prematurely. It looks like vaccines will be available to healthcare workers by the end of the year, and to others in the coming months. The finish line is in sight, we must continue to exercise caution for all members of our community.
