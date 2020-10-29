 Skip to main content
BFMS, Gereau Center go all virtual starting tomorrow
BFMS, Gereau Center go all virtual starting tomorrow

Benjamin Franklin Middle School and the Gereau Center have switched to all virtual instruction starting Friday through Nov. 4, according to an email from Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Church on Thursday afternoon.

"In an abundance of caution, we are asking increasing numbers of our staff and students to quarantine and teach/learn from home when someone comes into their classroom and is positive for COVID-19 and they could have been exposed," Church wrote in the email. "This still leaves a coverage deficiency for the remaining hybrid students. We believe temporarily reverting to full virtual learning will allow our current quarantining staff to finish their quarantine and it will curb some of the greater community issues from potentially spreading within the schools."

Franklin County High School switched to all virtual learning starting today and continuing through Nov. 4.

