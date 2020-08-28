Colleges want to partner with CEED

10 years ago
Students in Franklin County schools and students in surrounding school divisions can take field trips to the Center for Energy Efficient Design (CEED) at the Gereau Center.
Ferrum College, Virginia Western Community College and Patrick Henry Community College are also interested in partnerships with the Gereau Center and the CEED, said Kevin Bezy, Gereau’s principal.
Ferrum College officials would like for Neil Sigmon and John Richardson, two Gereau teachers who first proposed CEED, to teach adult education as part of an energy grant that the college received, Bezy said.
Plans are also under way to promote the CEED as a resource for homebuilders in the region.
The county school board has voted to approve the planned uses of the CEED and the plan for the curriculum for the center.
Superintendent Charles Lackey said the CEED will also be available for community use.
“We need to promote it,” said Ed Jamison, Blue Ridge District member of the school board.
This fall, Franklin County schools will open the CEED, a state-of-the-art educational center for the study of energy that will be a template for residential and educational construction for the 21st Century.
The CEED will have classrooms where students can study energy sources, including solar and wind.
It will include learning laboratories for hands-on instruction and projects related to the building design and advanced systems features.
Bezy said that career exploration classes at the Gereau Center will use the CEED when addressing energy issues in their classes.
Teachers will sign up for the building as they do when they want to use the interactive laboratory, he said.
The high school Traditional Academic Environmental Science Class will be taught in the CEED.
An energy curriculum will be developed for elementary and secondary students for the CEED, Bezy said. The curriculum will ready for use with visiting students. It will be web based and comply with Virginia’s Standards of Learning.
A curriculum will also be developed for the website so that students can access the data remotely and participate in instructional activities at their home schools.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!