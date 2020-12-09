Corrections

 Skip to main content
Student names were omitted from the honor roll for the first nine weeks of the school year at Rocky Mount Elementary and Windy Gap Elementary schools.

The following students should have been included with the original list:

Rocky Mount Elementary SchoolHonor roll—Fifth grade: Ka’Lana Savage

Windy Gap Elementary SchoolPrincipal’s list—Fourth grade: Mackenzie Meador, Easton Green, Mallory Poindexter, Kaden Whitley.

Honor roll—Fourth grade: Cayden Ricks, Alaina Via, Willow Dickerson, Aiden Brown, Kevin Harvey, Addison Whalen.

