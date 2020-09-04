'Principal on the Roof'

10 years ago
Jason Guilliams, then-principal of Callaway Elementary, kept his word to his students.
Guilliams gave Callaway students a Box Top Challenge over the summer.
He promised the students that he would sleep on the school’s roof for a night if they met his challenge.
The students met his challenge and brought in an estimated 4,800 box tops for a fundraiser when they returned from the summer break.
Under the Box Tops for Education program, the box tops can be redeemed for funds for school programs. Many companies participate in the program.
Guilliams kept his word and spent Thursday night sleeping on the roof. Guilliams set up a tent and chair on top of the school.
He went up on the roof Thursday afternoon before the students left for the school day.
Guilliams waved good-bye to the students Thursday afternoon from the roof as they left to board school buses to go home for the night.
The students also waved good-bye to their principal as they left the school for home Thursday afternoon.
Guilliams used a bucket and a rope to raise his food and supplies for the night up to his tent.
When the students returned to school Friday morning, Guilliams was still on the roof.
“This is just one of the many things that Mr. Guilliams had done to truly make Callaway a great place to learn,” said Renee Howell, library media specialist at the school.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!