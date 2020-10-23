Arrington paces Knights to triumph

Chase Arrington paced a 40-runner field Tuesday in leading Christian Heritage Academy’s (CHA) boys middle school cross country team to a victory over four other squads in its 2020 regular-season finale on its home course.
Arrington, a seventh grader, won the 3K (3,000 meters) race in 11:56.50.
The Knights defeated Roanoke Valley Christian by 14 points, 46-60, with North Cross (63) placing third, followed by King’s Christian Academy of Roanoke (81) and Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) (82).
Lucas King, a fifth-grader, crossed the finish line in fifth in 12:36.10 and Eli Weems was seventh in 12:46.00.
Aydin Gardner (15:18.70) came in 18th, followed by Heath Spencer (15:31.80) in 19th and Yobani Rodriguez (17:07.80) in 28th.
Nehemiah Ramaker was SMLCA’s top finisher in eighth place in 13:33.50, followed by Stacey Beverely (14:27.70) in 14th and Davis Plyler (15:12.80) in 16th.
Peyton Ewing (16:05.10) and Landon Day (16:18.50) were 24th and 25th. Grayson Fleener (16.55.20) was 27th and Edward Brandenberger (19:47.30) was 31st.
Wesley Duncombe (21:29.70) and Robert Roberson (21:37.60) came in 34th and 35th, while Dustin Sisk (23:12.60), Preston Belcer (23:16.70) and Peyton Best (23:34.00) were 37th, 38th and 39th.
In the girls middle school race, the SMLCA trio of Selah Bach (19:04.70), Chelsea Chattin (19:08.60) and Sylva Duncombe (19:58.10) placed 13th, 14th and 15th in a 20-runner field.
Raelynn Campbell (24:00.10) was 17th, while Chloe Dolce (24:56.20) and Kaylee Chattin (30:06.40) were 19th and 20th.
Roanoke Valley Christian won the team title with a perfect score (15 points). SMLCA was second with 47.
Maddie Howes, a sixth-grader from North Cross, won the race in 13:41.
Roanoke Valley Christian won the girls varsity 5K with a perfect score; it was the only school to field a complete scoring squad (five runners).
Hargrave Military Academy won the boys varsity 5K with 23 points, followed by North Cross (33) and SMLCA (78).
Cole Sprague won the boys race in 17:46.50.
CHA had two runners in the field—Paul Hicks (24:28.50) was 25th and Austin Spence (41:36.10) was 37th.
Reid Ferguson (21:47.40) was the Ospreys’ top runner in 13th.
Bryan Giese (22:17.00) and Daniel Gault (22;31.20) were 16th and 17th; Ben Roberson (23:39.30), Nathan Weaver (25:02.40) and Tristan Sink (25:04.000 were 23rd, 26th and 27th; and Trent Harper (27:58.40) and Michael Caldwell (30:23.90) were 31st and 34th in the 37-runner field.
Kerrigan Channey of North Cross won the girls race in 19:31.70.
For SMLCA. Alexis Teter (24:03.70) was fourth and Rose Duncombe (39:43.40) was 12th.
Twelve runners competed for top individual laurels.
