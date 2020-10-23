Arrington paces Knights to triumph

In the girls middle school race, the SMLCA trio of Selah Bach (19:04.70), Chelsea Chattin (19:08.60) and Sylva Duncombe (19:58.10) placed 13th, 14th and 15th in a 20-runner field.

Raelynn Campbell (24:00.10) was 17th, while Chloe Dolce (24:56.20) and Kaylee Chattin (30:06.40) were 19th and 20th.

Roanoke Valley Christian won the team title with a perfect score (15 points). SMLCA was second with 47.

Maddie Howes, a sixth-grader from North Cross, won the race in 13:41.

Roanoke Valley Christian won the girls varsity 5K with a perfect score; it was the only school to field a complete scoring squad (five runners).

Hargrave Military Academy won the boys varsity 5K with 23 points, followed by North Cross (33) and SMLCA (78).

Cole Sprague won the boys race in 17:46.50.

CHA had two runners in the field—Paul Hicks (24:28.50) was 25th and Austin Spence (41:36.10) was 37th.

Reid Ferguson (21:47.40) was the Ospreys’ top runner in 13th.