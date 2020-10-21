Atchue, Cooper, Shorter continue to excel

MECHANICSVILLE - Franklin County distance runners Nathan Atchue, Kylie Cooper and Addie Shorter all posted top 20 finishes in their competitive divisions in Saturday's VA Elite Invitational at Pole Green Park's Upper Course.

Atchue, a sophomore, and Cooper and Shorter, both juniors, ran under the team name FC Elite.

Atchue (1), Cooper (2) and Shorter (2) have represented Franklin County in a combined five Virginia High School League Class 6 state cross country meets.

Atchue placed 11th in a field of 68 runners in the boys seeded division 5K in 15:43.9.

Each of the top 19 finishers broke 16 minutes.

Atchue, the top finisher who was not a senior, was 30 seconds in arrears to winner Jake Gelfand.

Of those in the top 20, 16 were seniors, one was a junior and three were sophomores.

Cooper (18:36.2) came in 16th in a field of 70 runners in the girls seeded division 5K and Shorter (18:43.4) was 19th.

Each of the top 27 finishers broke 19 minutes, each of the top five finishers broke 18 minutes.

Juliette Whitaker won the race in 17:29.0.