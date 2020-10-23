Compton, Wade capture Fall Brawl

The race is a tribute to driver Kenny Hodges. It features 44-lap (Hodges’ car number) races in the Chargers and Mini Stocks with each event paying $444 to win.

Also on the card are twin, 15-lap Stock4 races, 20-lap features for the East Coast Flatheads and the Compacts and a 25-lap Any Car race.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youth ages 5-9. Fans younger than 5 are admitted free of charge.

Baseball HOF reschedules banquet

SALEM—The Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame has postponed its 2021 banquet and induction ceremony, scheduled for January.

It has been tentatively rescheduled for Sunday, April 25 at the Salem Civic Center.

The date is subject to COVID-19 conditions, state regulations on indoor gatherings, civic center limitations and the schedule of the Salem Red Sox, who help with the staging of the event, Hall of Fame Vice President Gary Walthall said in an email.

Walthall said the Class of 2021 has yet to be selected.

Walthall added that there is a possibility that the event could be canceled this year.

“We hope it all works out,’’ he said.