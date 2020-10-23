DeCarlo is waiting for his chance to race

When asked about being behind the wheel he said, “it’s an absolute blast,” while acknowledging the car is somewhat hard to drive.

“Considering this is the only racecar I have ever driven, it’s a handful,” he said.

“They are not made to do what we do with them.”

The opportunities to test his car at South Boston Speedway this season will pay dividends for DeCarlo in 2021.

“Seat time is the biggest thing, getting into a routine, learning the lines, feeling what changes we can make to the car. It helps a lot,’’ DeCarlo said.

DeCarlo has found a couple of opportunities to race this season as he continues his learning process.

“I have plans to maybe race another time or two before the year ends,” he noted.

“With the circumstances the way they are this year I’m trying to find something to do a little racing.”

For DeCarlo, racing is all about having fun.

“I come up here (to South Boston Speedway) to have a good time,” DeCarlo said.