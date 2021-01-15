First-half play enables Knights to square record

HURT—Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) limited Faith Christian Academy to single-digit scoring in each quarter in a 31-point, 49-18 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) boys varsity basketball victory Tuesday.

With the triumph, the Knights (3-3) square their record and match their victory total from a year ago.

CHA led 19-3 after the first quarter and pushed the spread to 31 points, 36-5, after taking the second stanza 17-2.

“We had two really good scoring runs to start the first and second quarters. We were able to force a lot of turnovers and then convert those points on the offensive end,’’ Knights head coach Tim Wilson said.

The Knights won the third period, 9-7, to make the count 45-12.

“Those (first-half) runs allowed us an opportunity to mix it up in the second half and try some new things out,’’ Wilson said. “I was very pleased with how the guys who came off the bench played, especially Brodey Oakes and Nate Mullins. They made solid contributions on both sides of the ball.

“This was definitely a great team win for us,’’ Wilson said.

Ethan Craig paced the Knights with a game-best 14 points, while Matthew Craighead tallied 13.