Fourth annual Harvest Hustle takes starter’s gun in November

COVINGTON — Boys Home of Virginia is hosting and staging its fall fundraising event — the Harvest Hustle — on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Three races comprise the event: a 5K (3.1 miles), a 10K (6.2 miles) and a half marathon (13.1 miles).

“Last year, we doubled our total racers and met our fundraising goals. Hopefully, this year will be just as wonderful,’’ race official Melinda Nichols said in a prepared statement announcing the race.

Nichols said there will be a few changes this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We will be handling registration differently, there will be staggered race starts, and everything will be well spaced out with plenty of hand sanitizer available,’’ Nichols said.

“Volunteers will be wearing gloves and masks. We will be doing everything we can to make this a safe and worry-free experience for everyone. More detailed information will be sent to registered racers close to the event,’’ Nichols said.

All three races will begin and end at the Intervale Trailhead of the Jackson River Scenic Trail in Covington.

The event will offer aid stations along the race routes with mini pre-packaged water bottles and Gatorades available.