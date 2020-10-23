Harper's first 'W' comes on Homecoming

And this year, Ferrum was led by Harper — an alumnus who just happens to be a Hall of Fame member and one of seven former student-athletes to have his jersey retired by the college.

Harper was animated throughout the game as he stalked the sidelines. As the seconds ticked away to triple zeros, he and his players reveled in their accomplishment.

“My role (as head coach) is to keep my players constantly motivated. I put some input into the offense and the defense and I coach the special teams. But, my job is to keep our guys focused and playing hard. For the most part, we did that for 60 minutes,’ Harper said.

“It’s stay focused. Execute the game plan. Execute the play. Stay focused,’ Harper said.

By the 9:11 mark of the fourth quarter, Ferrum had scored more points (31) than the Panthers had tallied in their first two games combined (26).

“Things just started to click. Our execution started to turn over. We worked hard on execution in practice (this week),’ said Mayo, who rushed for 128 yards and threw for 122. “We felt like we played hard (in our first two games), but that we just needed to focus in on our execution.’