Harper's first 'W' comes on Homecoming

Editor’s Note: This story on David Harper’s first victory as a head college football coach and his first in charge of Ferrum College’s program is from the September 25, 2011 edition of The Franklin News-Post. On that day, the Panthers routed Bridgewater College, 37-6, at W.B. Adams Stadium in their Homecoming game.
FERRUM — In David Harper’s first head coaching victory at Ferrum College, junior receiver Tyler Brubaker proved to be a three-way offensive player.
Brubaker, a former Franklin County standout, threw a touchdown pass, caught a TD toss from quarterback Marcus Mayo and delivered a crowd-pleasing block that sprung Mayo for a significant gain from scrimmage as the Panthers dominated Bridgewater College, 37-6, on Homecoming Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.
“Hey, I like blocking, especially if it sets up a teammate,’ Brubaker said. “You can’t complain about that and then you get the crowd hyped too.’
Bridgewater (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season and saw a five-game winning streak dating to last year come to an end.
Ferrum (1-2) ends a three-game losing streak dating to last year and, unlike last year, the Panthers will not enter USA South Athletic Conference play without a victory.
Ferrum had lost five straight games against non-conference opposition prior to Saturday. But the Panthers usually play well on Homecoming as witnessed by an 11-3 record in their last 14 games played on that day.
And this year, Ferrum was led by Harper — an alumnus who just happens to be a Hall of Fame member and one of seven former student-athletes to have his jersey retired by the college.
Harper was animated throughout the game as he stalked the sidelines. As the seconds ticked away to triple zeros, he and his players reveled in their accomplishment.
“My role (as head coach) is to keep my players constantly motivated. I put some input into the offense and the defense and I coach the special teams. But, my job is to keep our guys focused and playing hard. For the most part, we did that for 60 minutes,’ Harper said.
“It’s stay focused. Execute the game plan. Execute the play. Stay focused,’ Harper said.
By the 9:11 mark of the fourth quarter, Ferrum had scored more points (31) than the Panthers had tallied in their first two games combined (26).
“Things just started to click. Our execution started to turn over. We worked hard on execution in practice (this week),’ said Mayo, who rushed for 128 yards and threw for 122. “We felt like we played hard (in our first two games), but that we just needed to focus in on our execution.’
Six players were on the receiving end of Mayo passes Mayo averaged 7.1 yards-per-carry with a highlighted run covering 36 yards.
Bridgewater was limited to two Will Davis field goals — both from 22 yards — despite registering 21 first downs, 341 yards of offense and making five trips into the red (scoring) zone.
Ferrum traveled into the red zone six times and produced points on four trips. The Panthers generated 370 yards of offense despite running 18 fewer plays from scrimmage than Bridgewater (72-54).
Ferrum erased a 3-0 deficit by scoring 17 unanswered points. Following Davis’ second field goal in the third quarter, which cut Ferrum’s lead to 11 points, the Panthers finished the game with a run of 20 unanswered points.
Brubaker’s TDs were in that first wave of Panthers’ points.
With the count even at 3 late in the first quarter, Brubaker entered the game at receiver with Ferrum in the red zone. He lined up on the right side, but came back left to take a handoff from Mayo.
But instead of running, Brubaker fired a 25-yard strike to Makya Jackson for what proved to be the game-winning score.
“Makya faked the block, then took off running. I acted like I was running. I was able to hit him in stride,’ Brubaker said. “I think we caught (Bridgewater) off guard. They thought we were running the ball.’
Mayo hit Brubaker, who was a step ahead of his defender, in stride for the Panthers’ first TD of the second half — a 49-yard strike.
Later in the third quarter, Mayo went deep to Derrick West and he took the ball away from two Bridgewater defenders in a jump ball-like situation for a 38-yard gain. Mayo scored his lone TD from two yards on the next play.
Ferrum also got rushing TDs from Darrick Young and Corey Smith, covering two yards and one yard, and a 34-yard. first-quarter field goal from Scott Puschell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!