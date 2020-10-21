Ospreys, Knights claim individual, team laurels

MONETA- Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) came away with two team wins and two individual wins Friday in boys and girls cross country meet the Ospreys staged on their home course.

Alexis Teter, a sophomore, claimed top honors in the girls varsity race and Mason Neighbors, a senior, was victorious in the boys varsity race. The boys varsity squad was triumphant with a perfect score (15) and the girls middle school team also turned in a perfect count.

Only three girls competed in the 5K (3.1-mile) varsity race. Teter won in 26:14.60 and teammate Rose Duncomb was third in 43:01.10.

Neighbors crossed the finish line in 21:28.10 to lead a quintet of SMLCA place winners.

Reid Ferguson (22:27.40) was second in a field of 11 runners, followed by teammates Daniel Gault (23:35.80), Ben Robertson (24:17.90) and Brian Giese (25:19.50).

Also, Tristan Sisk (27:50.20) was seventh, Trent Harper (30:13.10) was eighth and Michael Caldwell (32:57.60) was 11th.

Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) freshman Paul Hicks placed sixth in 25:49.80 and the Knights Austin Spence (43:44.30) was 11th.

SMLCA captured finishing positions two through seven in the girls' middle school 3K.