Quartet grounds Comets

Editor’s Note: This article is taken from the October 17, 2011 edition of The Franklin News-Post on the Eagles’ 49-29 Western Valley District football victory over Halifax County in Franklin County’s 2011 Homecoming game at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Franklin County’s latest victory over Halifax County in football is certainly not its first, but it featured a performance that may never be duplicated.
On seven occasions in program history, the Eagles have had a pair of running backs rush for more than 100 yards, but, even that feat had not been accomplished since 2003.
In its 62nd Homecoming game, FCHS had a quartet of running backs — seniors Alexander Keys and David McGhee and juniors Christian Witcher and Chance Tyree — surpass the noted, single-game rushing milestone.
Paced by their individual and collective play and a trio of 14-point scoring stanzas, the Eagles routed the Comets, 49-29, to stay unbeaten in Western Valley District play at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
FCHS’s 49 points are a season-best output and its 539 rushing yards and its 567 total offensive yards are program-best numbers.
The Eagles’ seven rushing TDs tied the single-game mark they set in a 2004 triumph over the Comets as McGhee (3), Tyree (2), Witcher (1) and Keys (1) accounted for those scores.
The Eagles, who did not punt the football, ran 70 plays from scrimmage, 64 of which were rushing calls, and accumulated 25 first downs, neither of which breaks a single-game record.
FCHS (2-0 in the WVD, 6-2 overall) did all this damage despite committing three turnovers (all fumbles) and nine penalties for 77 yards.
The Eagles are at the halfway mark of completing a third straight undefeated district championship campaign. Currently, league foes George Washington-Danville and Patrick Henry stand in their way.
But FCHS, which is 38-22-2 on Homecoming, may need wins in each of its remaining games to claim a third consecutive postseason berth — the Eagles entered Friday’s game ranked seventh in the Northwest Region power rankings in Division 6.
“There are some scenarios in there, but we control (things), so what more can you ask,’ Eagles sideline boss Chris Jones said. “We could slip in there at No. 6 if we lose one, but we’d have to have some help. Some other people would have to lose. I hope we don’t have to worry about that, but we do have our hands full these next two weeks.’
Tyree, the Eagles’ leading rusher, finished with a career-best 164 yards rushing, while Keys netted 114 and McGhee ran for 106. It took Witcher only three totes to complete the quartet; he had dashes covering 50, 5 and 80 yards.
Halifax (0-1 in the WVD, 2-5 overall), playing its 2011 district opener, cut a 14-0 deficit to 21-14 just before intermission when quarterback Ford Bradshaw tossed a 43-yard TD pass to Aaron Chandler.
But Witcher’s 80-yard scoring scamper on the Eagles’ second play of the second half and a one-yard run by Tyree, which capped an 85-yard drive pushed the spread to 35-14.
Ultimately, the Comets paid for their four turnovers — they lost two of their five fumbles and Bradshaw was intercepted twice in the fourth quarter, first by E.J. Harris, then by Witcher.
“We preach eliminating mistakes all the time,” said second-year Comets head coach Dave Wojtecki. “When you put the ball on the ground in two of your first three possessions, it’s tough to recover from that.”
FCHS doubled the difference, 42-21, when Keys ran for a 17-yard score in the fourth quarter. Halifax’s final points came on Devan Richardson’s 78-yard kickoff return TD.
The Eagles’ triumph is their 10th in the last 11 games in this series and it gives FCHS a 23-21 overall edge.
FCHS is 18-2 versus Halifax in games played in Rocky Mount — with the Comets’ two triumphs coming in 1960 and 1991 — and 5-19 in games played in South Boston.
The Eagles won their 12 straight WVD games dating to the 2007 season and their 10th in a row in Dillon Stadium.
FCHS held Halifax running backs Trey Roberts and Alonzo Bennett to 51 and 35 yards.
