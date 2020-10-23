Quartet grounds Comets

The Eagles, who did not punt the football, ran 70 plays from scrimmage, 64 of which were rushing calls, and accumulated 25 first downs, neither of which breaks a single-game record.

FCHS (2-0 in the WVD, 6-2 overall) did all this damage despite committing three turnovers (all fumbles) and nine penalties for 77 yards.

The Eagles are at the halfway mark of completing a third straight undefeated district championship campaign. Currently, league foes George Washington-Danville and Patrick Henry stand in their way.

But FCHS, which is 38-22-2 on Homecoming, may need wins in each of its remaining games to claim a third consecutive postseason berth — the Eagles entered Friday’s game ranked seventh in the Northwest Region power rankings in Division 6.

“There are some scenarios in there, but we control (things), so what more can you ask,’ Eagles sideline boss Chris Jones said. “We could slip in there at No. 6 if we lose one, but we’d have to have some help. Some other people would have to lose. I hope we don’t have to worry about that, but we do have our hands full these next two weeks.’