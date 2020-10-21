Youth wrestling plans a November return

Nichols said there will be a few changes this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We will be handling registration differently, there will be staggered race starts, and everything will be well spaced out with plenty of hand sanitizer available,’’ Nichols said.

“Volunteers will be wearing gloves and masks. We will be doing everything we can to make this a safe and worry-free experience for everyone. More detailed information will be sent to registered racers close to the event,’’ Nichols said.

All three races will begin and end at the Intervale Trailhead of the Jackson River Scenic Trail in Covington.

The event will offer aid stations along the race routes with mini pre-packaged water bottles and Gatorades available.

T-shirts and participation medals will be available for all runners, as well as individual pre-packaged snacks and drinks before and after the race.

Awards for each race will be presented approximately 30 minutes after the top three men and women racers cross the finish line.

Top finishers in the male and female overall categories and the top three male and female age group finishers receive awards.