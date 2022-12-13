Trinity Ecumenical announces “Blue Christmas” worship on Dec. 19 (copy)

Christians of all denominations are invited to join in a worship service designed especially for those who are approaching the holiday season with pain in their hearts from loss of a loved one or other difficult circumstances.

“For many, Advent and December are a season of hope and Christmas is a season of joy,” said Trinity Ecumenical Parish Pastor Daniel Hess. “But not everyone feels hopeful or like celebrating. This service will provide a time and place of solace during the often frenetic days surrounding the celebration of Christmas. We will come together to seek healing and make room to share grief, sadness, loneliness, or confusion when these emotions often feel out of place during the holidays.”

Participants need not have ever attended TEP services before. “This is an outreach to all in our community who might need spiritual assistance in facing the holidays for whatever reason,” Hess emphasized. “All are welcome, but especially those who have been impacted by the pandemic.”

The service will be held Monday, Dec. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta, and will be live-streamed on Trinity’s YouTube channel, easily accessed at www.trinityecumenical.org.