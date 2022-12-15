 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veteran honored at Runk & Pratt

Photo courtesy of Richard Millar

Yolanda Garlough, a caregiver at Runk & Pratt Retirement Community in Westlake, presented resident Melvin Stahl with a quilt that she handcrafted last month. Stahl served in the U.S. Army infantry during World War II. The quilt’s theme is “America: Home of the Free, Because of the Brave.”

- Submitted by Vickie Millar, daughter of Stahl

