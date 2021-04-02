Vietnam veterans receive recognition

On Monday, Carilion Franklin Hospice celebrated “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” to commemorate the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and their families.

The day is part of a national effort to recognize the men and women who were denied a proper welcome upon returning home more than 40 years ago. There are about 850,000 Vietnam war veterans living today.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, signed into law in 2017, designates March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

On March 29, 1973, the last combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam and the last prisoners of war held in North Vietnam arrived on American soil.

A donated wreath is on display in the lobby of the Carilion Franklin Medical Office Building, along with a proclamation issued by Gov. Ralph Northam designating March 29, 2021 Vietnam War Veterans Day.

“Carilion Hospices are proud to serve Vietnam Era veterans and their families,” said Heidi Morris, volunteer coordinator of Carilion Franklin Hospice. “Each of our Franklin Hospice veteran patients is recognized with a special ceremony, which includes visits with veteran volunteers when available, a certificate of appreciation for their service, and a lap quilt hand-made and donated by volunteers.”