Virginia Dare owner encourages participation in this year's lighted boat parade

The Virginia Dare invites Smith Mountain Lake boat owners to join the parade. Once again this year the lake’s most famous boat will be decked out in holiday lights, leading what organizers hope is a train of 50 or more boats.
As it has been during the long history of the boat parade, the spectacle is in the name of charity and the desire to bring a happy holiday season to those in need.
“I try to remind everyone a boat parade is beautiful and it’s fun to do, the camaraderie and the pre-party we have,” said Garret Meyer, Virginia Dare Marina owner. “But most importantly it is really there to get donations of food hats and gloves for area kids.”
This year Meyer is working with Debra Gatto of the Smith Mountain Lake Civitan Club. Donations of food, hats and gloves are being collected at the Virginia Dare Marina. Meyer is working on setting up other collection sites. Meyer list those on the Virginia Dare’s Facebook page.
During a “normal” year the Virginia Dare runs up to 200 cruises during the summer season, but the holiday cruise is probably one of their most important trips, according to Meyer. They resurrected the boat parade when the marina was purchased 4 years ago. In the years before the purchase, the parade had dwindled in participants.
“When we first took over the marina the parade was down to six boats,” Meyer recalled. “Six boats doesn’t really make too good of a parade. Last year we had just at 30 boats and this year we are hoping for 50. People always ask, ‘Why are you having it Nov. 6? The holidays really haven’t started yet?’ We did that because the reason the numbers were falling off was because people were winterizing their boats earlier and earlier and they are not going to want to use their boat one time and go through the expense of winterizing them again.”
The boat parade is welcome to anyone who wants to participate on Nov. 6. Boat captains are asked to arrive at the Virginia Dare Marina at 5 p.m. for the pre-party and instructions. Then the Virginia Dare casts off at 6 p.m. with what Meyer hopes will be 50 or more boats trailing behind it.
The decorated boats troll to Bridgewater Plaza. “Along the parade route folks on the waterfront will decorate or flash their dock lights,” Meyer said. “That’s so fun when there is more and more participation involved.”
The Virginia Dare is already fully booked for the parade. Participants on the boat are encouraged to bring food donations.
“If people want to get involved, I encourage them to get five of their boating friends to put their boats in the parade so we can reach our goal of 50 boats,” Meyers said.
Anyone who does not live on the water or own a boat can see the decorated boats up close as they depart from the Virginia Dare Marina. There is also always a large gathering of spectators at the docks and boardwalks at Bridgewater Plaza.
“I like to say this is not just a holiday thing,” Meyer said. “It’s more of a let’s get in the swing of things for a good cause and celebrate that the holidays are coming up.”