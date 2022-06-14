Campers and coaches poses with their camp T-shirts before an afternoon session of a youth volleyball camp conducted by Franklin County's volleyball program last week at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
VOLLEYBALL CAMP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were rescued after falling into a tank full of chocolate at the Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania on Thursday, officials said.
Franklin County High School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 school year
VINTON — Three Franklin County businesses — Bite Me Confections, Rylor & Co. Designs and Laurel Lynn Designs — were recognized on May 25 a…
The arrival of The Moving Wall to Smith Mountain Lake was marked with an opening ceremony at Crazy Horse Marina on June 2. A large crowd of ve…
After standing for more than a decade, the Thoreau House cabin on Ferrum College’s campus has burned down.The fire and loss of the cabin were …
An eight-member history advisory committee recently completed its review of the history and social sciences curriculum framework used by Frank…
What a pleasant surprise when news takes a happy turn.
SONTAG – The 19th annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days is scheduled for the weekend of June 17-19, at the Franklin County Recreation Pa…
Sizzling high temperatures are expected this week for the Roanoke area, as a strong high pressure system often called a “heat dome” builds across much of the southern half of the nation.
Ferrum College, in conjunction with Patrick & Henry Community College, was recently awarded $70,000 in grant funding by the State Council …