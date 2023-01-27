Wagner finishes third in Hall of Fame voting

NEW YORK—Billy Wagner, a former NCAA Division III All-America left-hander at Ferrum College and a standout professional closer for five teams, garnered 68.1% of the vote in Tuesday’s balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BWAA) for major league’s baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Wagner finished third in this year’s voting, but failed to reach the 75% threshold to earn induction.

Scott Rolen, who played for the Martinsville Phillies when the city fielded at Appalachian League (Rookie Level) franchise, was the only candidate to achieve induction.

Rolen, a third baseman, played professionally for the Philadelphia Phillies, Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals and was a part of a Cardinals’ World Series winning squad.

Wagner has been on the Hall of Fame ballot for eight years. He has two more chances (2024 and 2025) to be elected by the BWAA.

Wagner totaled 265 votes, an increase of 64 from 201 last year.

Wagner’s percentage of the vote has increased each year he has appeared on the ballot except for one. It decreased from 10. 5% in 2016, his first year on the ballot to 10.2% in his second year.

Wagner was drafted in the first round (12th overall) by the Houston Astros following his junior year at Ferrum in 1993 and totaled 422 saves and a 2.31 earned-run-average (ERA) during a 16-year career.

Wagner also pitched for Philadelphia, New York Mets, Boston and Atlanta.

Wagner’s average of 11.9 strikeouts-per-nine innings is the best in major league baseball history among pitchers with at least 750 innings—Wagner has 905.

Wagner struck out more batters than Hall of Fame closers Mariano Rivera (652 saves, New York Yankees) and Trevor Hoffman (601 saves, San Diego Padres).

Wagner ranks first in saves for the Astros (1995-2003) with 225. He collected 101 saves for the Mets from 2006-2009 and 96 with the Phillies, Red Sox and Braves.

Wagner does have a 10.03 postseason ERA in 11 2/3 innings.

The Mets reached the National League Championship series during Wagner’s tenure, losing the series to St. Louis in seven games, 4-3. Willie Randolph was the Mets’ manager at the time.

Wagner made three All-Star teams in his nine years with the Astros and finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting in 1999.

Wagner’s 422 saves rank second for a lefthander, two behind John Franco’s record of 424, and sixth in major league history.

While with the Astros, Wagner was part of a six pitcher no-hitter against the New York Yankees, and while with the Mets, he closed Tom Glavine’s 300th career victory.

Glavine is one of 15 Mets elected to the Hall of Fame.

Wagner, a member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame, is the head baseball coach at The Miller School in Albemarle County.

Wagner’s oldest son, Will, was drafted by Houston out of Liberty University and is an infielder in the Astros’ minor league organization.

Wagner’s son, Jeremy, plays college baseball for Towson State (Md.) University; he is a junior outfielder.

Wagner’s daughter, Olivia, is a freshman basketball at Radford University.

Wagner’s wife, Sarah, is a former basketball star at Ferrum and a member of the Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame.

Wagner has brought his Miller School team to Roanoke to play North Cross on several occasions, and Miller School once played a playoff game at Ferrum during his tenure as the Mavericks’ head coach.

Franklin County boys rout Staunton River, 73-40

Franklin County scored the game’s first 22 points and didn’t allow a point to Staunton River until a litte more than a minute was erased from the clock in the second quarter in a 73-40 Blue Ridge District boys basketball triumph over the Golden Eagles at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium Tuesday.

Thirteen players scored for the Eagles, two of whom finished in double figures: Randy Clark and Haven Mullins each with 12 points.

The Eagles made 21 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers, and and were 13 of 17 (76.5%) from the free-throw line.

The Eagles, who bested the Golden Eagles (3-15, 0-6 Blue Ridge District), led 19-0 after the first quarter, 40-17 at intermission and 63-34 after three periods of play.

Franklin County (10-8, 3-3 Blue Ridge District), which squared its league record with the win, took the final frame, 10-6, to complete the 33-point rout.

Staunton River made 14 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 6 of 8 (75%) from the free-throw line.

Eight players scored for Staunton River, none of whom finished in double figures.

Kavarius Austin led the Golden Eagles with eight points.

Graham Gibson and Oscar Proctor each hit a 3-pointer for Staunton River.

Eli Foutz swished two 3-pointer for the Eagles, while Kendal Mattox, Jeffrey Hairston Zachory Hairston and Tucker Harvey each made one.

Franklin County’s next game is today against Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming.

Tip off in Roanoke is 5:30 p.m.

William Fleming (12-5, 3-3 Blue Ridge District) lost to Franklin County, 58-57, earlier in the season.

Board leads Franklin County girls to league win

MONETA—Kenzie Board tallied 11 points Tuesday to pace Franklin County’s girls varsity basketball team to a 42-35 Blue Ridge District victory over Staunton River.

The Eagles’ win is their second this season over the Golden Eagles (2-16, 1-5 Blue Ridge District) 1-coached by Ferrum College alumna and former Panthers player Kim (English) Jones.

The Golden Eagles are the reigning district champions.

Five players scored for Staunton River, one of whom finished in double figures with a game-best 17 points.

After trailing 9-8 after the first quarter, the Golden Eagles surged into the lead 20-14 at halftime, courtesy of 12-5 second-stanza surge.

The Eagles (10-8, 5-1) Blue Ridge District were down by three, 31-28, heading into the fourth quarter before rallying on the strength of of a 14-7 run.

In this part of the season every night is a big game. Teams are either playing for pride or in the hunt to win it all, whatever the case maybe you have to want it,’’ Eagles head coach LeBryan Patterson, a Ferrum alumnus and former Panther football player.

“We got off to a great start and lost momentum defensively. Down at half, I told our ladies, ‘We have to turn up the pressure on defense and make them uncomfortable and that is what we did in the second half.’”

“I can’t stress enough how much this young group has grown up and now we just have to get more consistent competing for four quarters,’’ Patterson said.

Staunton River made 11 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and was 9 of 16 (56.3%) from the free-throw line.

Five other players scored for Franklin County, none of whom were in double figures.

The Eagles scored 66.7% (28 of 42) of their points after halftime.

Franklin County converted 17 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 5 of 12 (41.7%) from the free-throw line.

Franklin County’s next game is today against Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming.

Tip off in Roanoke is 7 p.m.

William Fleming (12-4, 6-0 Blue Ridge District) , which has won six games in a row, is in first place in the league, Franklin County is in second place.

Martin paces Ferrum women to ODAC win

HARRISONBURG—Aisha Martin netted a game-best 20 points Tuesday in leading Ferrum College to a 70-52 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory over Eastern Mennonite at Yoder Arena.

The Panthers (8-11, 4-8 ODAC) led 8-4 after a Hannah Huffman jumper and 3-pointers by Kayleigh Shreffler and Erin Harden.

The Royals (7-11, 2-9 ODAC) answered with a 5-0 surge to craft a one point, 9-8 advantage, then the Panthers regrouped and got a pair of lay-ups from Martin and DeMeisha Canada basket to help produce a 14-13 edge.

Fpr Eastern Mennonite, Mya Hamlett finished with 13 points, Lauryn Moore tallied 12 points and Caris Lucas totaled nine points.

Ferrum’s next game is Saturday against ODAC foe Washington and Lee University.

Tip off is 2 p.m. at William P. swartz Gymnasium.

Franklin County girls jayvees win by seven

MONETA—Franklin County limited Staunton River to nine points after intermission Tuesday in a 33-26 Blue Ridge District girls junior varsity basketball victory.

The Eagles (9-6, 4-2 Blue Ridge District) bested the Golden Eagles for the second time this season and stopped a two-game losing streak with the triumph.

Franklin County trailed 11-5 after the first quarter and 17-10 at halftime.

The Eagles surrendered one point in the third period and by the end of the stanza, they were ahead 21-18.

Franklin County won the fourth quarter, 12-8.

Staunton River made eight field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 9 of 14 (64.3%) from the free-throw line

Hannah Mitchell led the Golden Eagles with a game-best 17 points.

Also scoring were Hannah Daniels with six points, Jaiclyn Roach with two points and Brooke Whorley with one point.

Franklin County converted 13 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 6 of 12 (50%) from the free-throw line.

Taleeyah Callaway paced the Eagles with 11 points.

Also scoring were Myjera Wright with seven points, Tytiana Callaway with five points, Nellie Mae Epperly with four points and AJ Preston, Janya Jamison and Hannah Bird each with two points.

Franklin County returns to action today against Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming. Tip off at Hawkins Gym is 7 p.m.

Franklin County boys jayvees rally for win

Franklin County outscored Staunton River by seven points in the fourth quarter Tuesday for a 34-33 Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball triumph over the Golden Eagles at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles trailed 26-20 at the start of the fourth quarter, then captured the final, seven-minute frame, 14-7, to claim the victory.

Franklin County led 12-8 after the opening quarter and each team tallied four points in the second stanza.

The Eagles led 16-12 at halftime, but surrendered that advantage when Staunton River captured the third period, 14-4.

Staunton River made 10 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 11 of 17 (64.7%) from the free-throw line.

Stanley Pickard led the Golden Eagles with 12 points.

Also scoring were Lucas Sellers with eight points, Isaac Gillenwater with six points, Trey Harris with three points and Patrick Chewing and Austin Slade each with two points.

Harris and Sellers each netted a 3-point field goal.

Franklin County converted 12 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 8 of 16 (50%) from the free-throw line.

JT Lomax led the Eagles with a game-best 14 points.

Also scoring were Kamarion Hancock with five points, Jacob Mullins with four points, Gage Coleman with three points and Jalontae Edmunds, Eli Woody, Isaiah Carter and Devin Lee each with two.

Coleman and Hancock each hit a 3-pointer.

Franklin County’s next game is today against Blue Ridge foe William Fleming.

Tip off is 5:30 p.m. at Hawkins Gym.

Roanoke Valley Christian downs Christian Heritage by 29

ROANOKE—Roanoke Valley Christian (RVC) outscored Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) 32-6 after halftime Tuesday for a 50-21 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) boys varsity basketball match-up at home.

The Eagles (15-0) remain undefeated with the win; they’re 8-0 at home and 7-0 on the road this season.

The Knights (4-11) are 2-6 at home, 2-5 away.

RVC led 18-15 at intenter mission before capturing the third period, 20-3 and taking the final frame, 12-3.

RVC led 6-4 after the first quarter, then they edged CHA, 12-11, in the second stanza.

CHA plays its final regular-season home game today at 7 p.m.

SMLCA tops Timberlake Christian by five

FOREST—Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) claimed its ninth victory of the season Tuesday, 56-51 over Timberlake Christian Academy in a Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) boys varsity basketball match-up.

SMLCA (9-6) got points from seven players, three of whom finished in double figures with 20, 12 and 11 points.

The Ospreys were 17 of 46 (37%) from the field.

SMLCA had one player grab 10 rebounds and one player pass out eight assists and collect five steals.

SMLCA defeated Timberlake Christian for the second time this season; its earlier victory was by a difference of 35 points, 61-26, at home in December.

The Ospreys’ next games are today and Saturday against VACA foe Westover Christian Academy

Tip off is 7 p.m. today in Danville and 5 p.m. Saturday in Moneta.

After Saturday, SMLCA has four regular-season games remaining, three at home and one on the road.

Swimmers compete against Greensboro, Randolph

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Ferrum College’s women’s swimming team competed against Greensboro (N.C.) College and Randolph College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tri-meet Saturday, January 21 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Randolph won the meet with 116 points, while Ferrum edged Greensboro for second, 30-28.

For the Panthers, Liza Montgomery won the 200 butterfly in 2:52:58 and placed third in the 1000 freestyle.

Emilie Fairman finished second and Lauren Hackett came in fifth in the 100 freestyle and Fairman was third in the 50 freestyle.

Ferrum, led by head coach Margaret Bisnett, returns to the pool Wednesday through Saturday, February 8-11 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Swimming Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Blue Ridge Marathon features Full Goat challenge

ROANOKE—The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon has launched and filled a new challenge—the Full Goat.

The challenges requires runners to complete 101 miles which includes more than 26, 280 feet of elevation change.

To do all 101 miles, runners must complete a combination of virtual races ahead of the Blue Ridge Marathon, scheduled for Saturday, April 22, and participate in America’s Slowest 5K the next day.

“This is an exciting reminder of how much people love this race (the marathon) and how crazy some runners can be. That they would decide to compete in such a difficult challenge with less than a day’s thought is awesome,’’ said Pete Eshelman, director of Roanoke Outside and founder of the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon.

The Full Goat was announced through Roanoke Outside and Foot Locker Blue Ridge Marathon newsletters and social media.

Runners immediately took to the challengen and signed up, filling the 25-spot roster within a few hours.

Owing to the excitement nd how quickly the roster filled up, organizers plan to add 10 more spots.

This time, the spots will be filled through a lottery system. Runners who wish to join in the Full Goat can submit their names, and the lottery details will be released the week of January 30.

For information on the Full Goat and to submit your name for the lottery, visit blueridgemarathon.com/the-full-goat/ .

Parents’ Night Out is set for February 10

The eighth annual Parents’ Night Out softball clinic is scheduled for Friday, February 10 at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Indoor Facility from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The fundamental skills of the game are stressed at this clinic.

To register, visit www.ladyeaglessoftball.com for a registration form or email Eagles head coach Bryan Forbes at bryan.forbes@frco.k12.va.us for this form.

Cost is $25 or $20 forn those who attended a camp staged in October of last year.

Cost includes a t-shirt.

The clinic is limited to the first 40 youth ages 7-12 who register.

Payment is due the night of the clinic.

Make checks payable to Lady Eagles Softball Booster Club.

For information, call Forbes, (540) 483-0221 or (540) 420-8372.

Postseason wrestling dates are set

WINCHESTER—Wrestling teams from Ferrum College and Roanoke College are competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships on Saturday, February 11.

Shenandoah University is the host school.

The NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25.

York (Pa.) College is the host school.

On Friday and Saturday March 10-11, the NCAA Division III National Championships return to Roanoke at the Berglund Center.

Star City Classic wrestling tournament is March 4

ROANOKE—The Star City Classic K-12 youth wrestling tournament is set for Saturday, March 4 at William Fleming High School.

Cost is $25 per wrestler per bracket.

Registration and payment is available at www.trackwrestling.com .

Deadline to register is Friday, March 3 by 5 p.m.

Payment at the door is $35.

Weigh-ins are Friday (March 3) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday (March 4) from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.

Divisions are (K-2nd grade) 40, 44, 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72 and heavier than 72 pounds; (3rd grade-5th grade) 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72, 76, 80, 84, 88, 92, 96, 105 and heavier than 105 pounds; (6th grade-8th grade) 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 145, 165, 185 and heavier than 185 pounds; (9th grade-12th grade) 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157,165, 175, 190, 215 and 285 pound.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine weight classes.

The winning team receives the Star City Classic trophy.

Spectator tickets are $5.

Concessions are sold on site; no coolers allowed.