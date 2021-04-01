This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
