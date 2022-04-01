This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
