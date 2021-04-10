Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.