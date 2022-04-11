 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular