For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area will see th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloud…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Rai…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Mond…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow.…