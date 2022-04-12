This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
