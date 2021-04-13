Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.