 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics