Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
