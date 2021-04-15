Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
