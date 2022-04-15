Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
