Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.