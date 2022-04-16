This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
