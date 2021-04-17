Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
