This evening in Rocky Mount: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
