Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
