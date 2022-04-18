This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks wi…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of …
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tod…