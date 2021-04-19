Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.