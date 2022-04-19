This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
