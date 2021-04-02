Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees to…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain showers early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 de…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 37F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Mond…