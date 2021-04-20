 Skip to main content
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

