Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

