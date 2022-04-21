Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.