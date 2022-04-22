Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.