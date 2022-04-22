For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 d…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. W…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's for…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorro…